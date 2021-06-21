Wall Street Pummels Precigen Inc. (PGEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected -13.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Novan, Chemomab Therapeutics, Precigen, ChemoCentryx, or Senseonics?

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ :PGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Precigen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. PGEN currently public float of 179.74M and currently shorts hold a 12.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.39M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN stocks went down by -13.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly performance of -22.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Precigen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.38% for PGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGEN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PGEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PGEN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

PGEN Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN fell by -13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Ares Trading S.A., who sale 55,541 shares at the price of $7.13 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ares Trading S.A. now owns 23,287,428 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $396,007 using the latest closing price.

Ares Trading S.A., the 10% Owner of Precigen Inc., sale 509,467 shares at $7.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Ares Trading S.A. is holding 23,342,969 shares at $3,857,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.04 for the present operating margin

+46.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -100.58. The total capital return value is set at -30.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.28. Equity return is now at value -150.60, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 271.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.07. Total debt to assets is 56.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.