SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.08. The company's stock price has collected -6.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ :SDC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for SmileDirectClub Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.29, which is $2.54 above the current price. SDC currently public float of 103.56M and currently shorts hold a 30.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDC was 5.44M shares.

SDC’s Market Performance

SDC stocks went down by -6.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of -20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for SmileDirectClub Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for SDC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SDC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SDC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

SDC Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDC fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, SmileDirectClub Inc. saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDC starting from Frist William H., who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $7.83 back on May 12. After this action, Frist William H. now owns 64,241 shares of SmileDirectClub Inc., valued at $101,790 using the latest closing price.

Katzman Steven B., the Chief Operating Officer of SmileDirectClub Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $16.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Katzman Steven B. is holding 524,438 shares at $192,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.16 for the present operating margin

+63.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmileDirectClub Inc. stands at -11.93. The total capital return value is set at -27.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.69. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), the company’s capital structure generated 143.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.99. Total debt to assets is 50.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.