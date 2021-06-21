Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went down by -2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Brixmor Property Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE :BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRX is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.56, which is $0.82 above the current price. BRX currently public float of 295.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRX was 2.11M shares.

BRX’s Market Performance

BRX stocks went down by -6.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.13% and a quarterly performance of 10.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for BRX stocks with a simple moving average of 28.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $18.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BRX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

BRX Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw 36.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from SIEGEL STEVEN F, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $23.68 back on Jun 15. After this action, SIEGEL STEVEN F now owns 335,632 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $177,600 using the latest closing price.

Aman Angela M, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Brixmor Property Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Aman Angela M is holding 86,702 shares at $240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.16 for the present operating margin

+41.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +11.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 197.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.37. Total debt to assets is 63.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.