Is Baxter International Inc. (BAX) a Keeper?

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.45. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Baxter to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE :BAX) Right Now?

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAX is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Baxter International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.44, which is $13.18 above the current price. BAX currently public float of 501.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAX was 2.59M shares.

BAX’s Market Performance

BAX stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly performance of 0.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.41% for Baxter International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for BAX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $93 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAX reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAX, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BAX Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.08. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from Frye Andrew, who sale 10,999 shares at the price of $84.79 back on Apr 12. After this action, Frye Andrew now owns 9,041 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $932,605 using the latest closing price.

STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, the Director of Baxter International Inc., sale 4,990 shares at $84.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L is holding 31,896 shares at $421,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.57 for the present operating margin

+40.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baxter International Inc. stands at +9.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.82. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baxter International Inc. (BAX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.92. Total debt to assets is 33.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.