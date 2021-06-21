ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.47. The company’s stock price has collected -3.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/15/21 that How to use ESG to pick the winning stocks in risky emerging markets

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE :IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 43 analysts out of 46 who provided ratings for ICICI Bank Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.37, which is $4.91 above the current price. IBN currently public float of 3.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBN was 6.56M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN stocks went down by -3.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.20% and a quarterly performance of 4.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.01% for ICICI Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.78% for IBN stocks with a simple moving average of 16.05% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +11.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 91.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.73. Total debt to assets is 9.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.73.