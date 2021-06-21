Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) went down by -4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SRGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRGA is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Surgalign Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.71. SRGA currently public float of 88.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRGA was 1.74M shares.

SRGA’s Market Performance

SRGA stocks went down by -4.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.55% and a quarterly performance of -43.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Surgalign Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.39% for SRGA stocks with a simple moving average of -32.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRGA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SRGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRGA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRGA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SRGA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

SRGA Trading at -18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRGA fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6145. In addition, Surgalign Holdings Inc. saw -35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRGA starting from STOLPER MARK, who purchase 16,667 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Feb 01. After this action, STOLPER MARK now owns 108,143 shares of Surgalign Holdings Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Stuart F., the Director of Surgalign Holdings Inc., purchase 333,333 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Simpson Stuart F. is holding 613,884 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.24 for the present operating margin

+56.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stands at -190.86. The total capital return value is set at -51.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -303.69.

Based on Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.11. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.