ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went up by 5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.85. The company's stock price has collected 14.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.30, which is $6.43 above the current price. WISH currently public float of 366.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 29.81M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stocks went up by 14.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of -36.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.48% for ContextLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.74% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -30.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

WISH Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares surge +28.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH rose by +6.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Just Brett, who sale 3,083 shares at the price of $11.72 back on Jun 15. After this action, Just Brett now owns 28,674 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $36,133 using the latest closing price.

Szulczewski Piotr, the Founder and CEO of ContextLogic Inc., sale 497,132 shares at $8.37 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Szulczewski Piotr is holding 0 shares at $4,158,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -29.32. The total capital return value is set at -103.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.82. Total debt to assets is 2.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.