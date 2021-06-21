Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected -6.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Churchill Capital Corp IV Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCIV currently public float of 155.25M and currently shorts hold a 25.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 15.11M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went down by -6.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.35% and a quarterly performance of -12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 25.64% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV fell by -6.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 133.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.