A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that A10 Networks Reports Organic Growth, Expansion of Recurring Revenue and Security Solutions, Driven by 5G and Cybersecurity, for Q1 2021

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE :ATEN) Right Now?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for A10 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $4.21 above the current price. ATEN currently public float of 64.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEN was 624.92K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.61% and a quarterly performance of 2.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for A10 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.27% for ATEN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for ATEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $11 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2020.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2019.

ATEN Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from COCHRAN ROBERT D, who sale 2,627 shares at the price of $8.82 back on May 06. After this action, COCHRAN ROBERT D now owns 267,050 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $23,170 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc., sale 1,877 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 107,753 shares at $16,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.86 for the present operating margin

+77.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 12.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.87. Total debt to assets is 9.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.