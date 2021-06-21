A Lesson to Learn: Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.72. The company’s stock price has collected -13.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/21 that Forget Tesla. The EV ‘Gold Rush’ Is in Copper.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Teck Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.19, which is $11.64 above the current price. TECK currently public float of 523.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 5.64M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.78% and a quarterly performance of 0.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.56% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TECK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TECK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TECK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

TECK Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.30. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+13.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at -9.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.17. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.23. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.