Xylem Inc. (XYL) Just Got Our Attention

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Americares, Xylem Partnership Delivers Clean Water And Sanitation To 3.5 Million People In 10 Countries In 2020, Aiding COVID-19 Response

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE :XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Xylem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.00, which is -$2.32 below the current price. XYL currently public float of 178.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYL was 750.70K shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL stocks went down by -3.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly performance of 9.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.35% for Xylem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.95% for XYL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $107 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XYL reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for XYL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

XYL Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.44. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Toussaint Claudia S, who sale 5,953 shares at the price of $116.59 back on Jun 16. After this action, Toussaint Claudia S now owns 53,109 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $694,056 using the latest closing price.

Cerwinka Franz, the SVP and President, Emerging Ma of Xylem Inc., sale 905 shares at $116.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Cerwinka Franz is holding 11,184 shares at $105,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+37.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +5.21. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 113.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.12. Total debt to assets is 38.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.