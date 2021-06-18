Why VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 18 hours ago that TV Operators Team Up to Simplify Fragmented Ad Market

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE :VZIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for VIZIO Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.86, which is $9.1 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of VZIO was 1.08M shares.

VZIO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for VIZIO Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.84% for VZIO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZIO reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for VZIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VZIO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

VZIO Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -0.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.38. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw 13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from WONG BEN BUN, who sale 90,381 shares at the price of $19.58 back on Mar 31. After this action, WONG BEN BUN now owns 5,431,820 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $1,769,886 using the latest closing price.

WANG WILLIAM WEI, the Chief Executive Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 341,682 shares at $19.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that WANG WILLIAM WEI is holding 0 shares at $6,690,988 based on the most recent closing price.