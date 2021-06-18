Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.84. The company’s stock price has collected -7.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Western Alliance Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE :WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAL is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.17, which is $29.27 above the current price. WAL currently public float of 100.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAL was 740.88K shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL stocks went down by -7.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.94% and a quarterly performance of -7.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Western Alliance Bancorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.51% for WAL stocks with a simple moving average of 27.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to WAL, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

WAL Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.03. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw 51.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from Segedi Bryan K, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $100.65 back on Jun 04. After this action, Segedi Bryan K now owns 8,327 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $100,650 using the latest closing price.

HILTON STEVEN J, the Director of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 10,000 shares at $108.19 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that HILTON STEVEN J is holding 62,526 shares at $1,081,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +38.45. The total capital return value is set at 16.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.50. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.