We Analyzed the Future Direction of NICE Ltd. (NICE), Here is What We Found

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Philadelphia Selects NICE Inform Elite for New 911 Center to Ensure Highest Levels of Service to Public and First Responders

Is It Worth Investing in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ :NICE) Right Now?

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NICE is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NICE Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NICE currently public float of 62.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NICE was 238.38K shares.

NICE’s Market Performance

NICE stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.43% and a quarterly performance of -0.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for NICE Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for NICE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $260 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NICE reach a price target of $312. The rating they have provided for NICE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NICE, setting the target price at $330 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

NICE Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.91. In addition, NICE Ltd. saw -19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+58.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 8.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd. (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 18.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.