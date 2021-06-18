Wall Street Pummels Sasol Limited (SSL) After Recent Earnings Report

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s stock price has collected -7.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Successful Completion of All The Suspensive Conditions Related To The Divestment of the Air Separation Units Business (“ASUs”) by Sasol South Africa Limited

Is It Worth Investing in Sasol Limited (NYSE :SSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSL is at 3.82.

The average price from analysts is $19.93, which is $7.76 above the current price. SSL currently public float of 537.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSL was 523.04K shares.

SSL’s Market Performance

SSL stocks went down by -7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of 9.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Sasol Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.70% for SSL stocks with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

SSL Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL fell by -12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, Sasol Limited saw 80.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.60 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Limited stands at -47.86. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.10. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Limited (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 134.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.35. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.