The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.71. The company’s stock price has collected -3.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Travelers Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE :TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $162.07, which is $14.06 above the current price. TRV currently public float of 250.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.30M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stocks went down by -3.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly performance of -5.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for The Travelers Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.41% for TRV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $153 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to TRV, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

TRV Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.98. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Klein Michael Frederick, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $156.41 back on May 13. After this action, Klein Michael Frederick now owns 4,275 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,564,060 using the latest closing price.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the Vice Chairman of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $161.95 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that HEYMAN WILLIAM H is holding 245,261 shares at $971,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.87. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 23.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.14. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.