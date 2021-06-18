The Chart for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Stanley Black & Decker Names Juneteenth A Company Holiday For All U.S. Employees Starting in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $239.67, which is $42.9 above the current price. SWK currently public float of 161.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.14M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly performance of -0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $205, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SWK, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

SWK Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.51. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Ramirez Jaime A, who sale 8,315 shares at the price of $209.99 back on May 04. After this action, Ramirez Jaime A now owns 30,091 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $1,746,101 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 7,446 shares at $209.03 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Link Janet is holding 22,015 shares at $1,556,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.54 for the present operating margin

+34.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 14.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 43.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.