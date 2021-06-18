The Chart for Crucible Acquisition Corporation (CRU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Crucible Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CRU) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crucible Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :CRU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Crucible Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CRU currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRU was 49.31K shares.

CRU’s Market Performance

CRU stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.36% for Crucible Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for CRU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.93% for the last 200 days.

CRU Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRU rose by +0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Crucible Acquisition Corporation saw -7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRU

Based on Crucible Acquisition Corporation (CRU), the company’s capital structure generated 352.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.