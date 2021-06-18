Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that DCP Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Is It Worth Investing in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE :DCP) Right Now?

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCP is at 3.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for DCP Midstream LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.69, which is -$3.06 below the current price. DCP currently public float of 89.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCP was 691.12K shares.

DCP’s Market Performance

DCP stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.94% and a quarterly performance of 31.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for DCP Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.27% for DCP stocks with a simple moving average of 54.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DCP, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

DCP Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.02. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw 63.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+6.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for DCP Midstream LP stands at -4.98. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on DCP Midstream LP (DCP), the company’s capital structure generated 98.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.52. Total debt to assets is 44.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.