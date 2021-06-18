Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $321.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Weta Digital Partners With Autodesk to Offer Next Generation Creative Cloud Production Pipeline

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ :ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Autodesk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $334.76, which is $53.9 above the current price. ADSK currently public float of 219.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADSK was 1.14M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Autodesk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.62% for ADSK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $320 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $342. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADSK, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

ADSK Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.02. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw -9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 622 shares at the price of $269.79 back on Mar 31. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 3,773 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $167,809 using the latest closing price.

Di Fronzo Pascal W, the EVP, Corp Affairs, CLO & Sec of Autodesk Inc., sale 4,976 shares at $275.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Di Fronzo Pascal W is holding 7,211 shares at $1,370,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.86 for the present operating margin

+90.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 49.25. Equity return is now at value 232.60, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 217.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.55. Total debt to assets is 28.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.