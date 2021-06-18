Magna International Inc. (MGA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Fisker Co-Founder See Tipping Point for EVs in 2025

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE :MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGA is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Magna International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $110.22, which is $19.67 above the current price. MGA currently public float of 296.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGA was 1.42M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA stocks went down by -7.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.37% and a quarterly performance of 0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Magna International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.32% for MGA stocks with a simple moving average of 19.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $96 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGA, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MGA Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.79. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 29.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+9.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +2.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.54. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.