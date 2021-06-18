Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went down by -3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Top Ships Inc. Announces Delivery of Suezmax M/T Eco Malibu

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at 0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TOPS currently public float of 39.43M and currently shorts hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 2.08M shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.67% and a quarterly performance of -25.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for Top Ships Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.62% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6685. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw 47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+39.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at -37.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.18. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 110.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.39. Total debt to assets is 50.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 187.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.