Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went down by -2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.03. The company's stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $3.12 above the current price. EBC currently public float of 170.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 981.21K shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

EBC stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.37% and a quarterly performance of 11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Eastern Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.14% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of 21.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $19 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to EBC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

EBC Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -0.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw 31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.88. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.20. Total debt to assets is 0.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.