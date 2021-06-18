Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that A. O. Smith Reports First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE :AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for A. O. Smith Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.67, which is $3.86 above the current price. AOS currently public float of 133.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOS was 1.12M shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.99% and a quarterly performance of -0.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for A. O. Smith Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.61% for AOS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $67 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AOS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

AOS Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.22. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from WOLF IDELLE K, who sale 1,985 shares at the price of $71.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, WOLF IDELLE K now owns 5,579 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $141,630 using the latest closing price.

Rajendra Ajita G, the Director of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $71.10 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Rajendra Ajita G is holding 11,985 shares at $3,555,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.41 for the present operating margin

+38.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +11.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.37. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.91. Total debt to assets is 5.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.