Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $293.05. The company’s stock price has collected -3.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/11/21 that Sherwin-Williams Can Brush Aside Lower DIY Sales

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $302.56, which is $22.85 above the current price. SHW currently public float of 242.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.30M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went down by -3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of 13.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.03% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $325 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $325. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

SHW Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.93. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw 9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Binns Justin T, who sale 1,744 shares at the price of $277.51 back on Jun 10. After this action, Binns Justin T now owns 5,219 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $483,977 using the latest closing price.

IPPOLITO PETER J., the President, The Americas Group of The Sherwin-Williams Company, sale 1,726 shares at $711.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that IPPOLITO PETER J. is holding 0 shares at $1,228,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+46.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +11.06. The total capital return value is set at 20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.12. Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 280.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 49.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.