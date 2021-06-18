Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.77. The company’s stock price has collected 8.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Privia Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Privia Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.83. Today, the average trading volume of PRVA was 920.07K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Privia Health Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.38% for PRVA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRVA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

PRVA Trading at 25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +42.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +8.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.22. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from MBD Advisors, L.L.C., who sale 50 shares at the price of $34.93 back on May 04. After this action, MBD Advisors, L.L.C. now owns 79,178,470 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $1,746 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 50 shares at $34.93 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 79,178,470 shares at $1,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+9.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.97.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.