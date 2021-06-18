Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Patterson Companies Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.83, which is -$1.6 below the current price. PDCO currently public float of 85.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCO was 714.29K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of 9.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Patterson Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.96% for PDCO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDCO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

PDCO Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.57. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from KORSH LES B, who sale 4,577 shares at the price of $35.68 back on Jun 14. After this action, KORSH LES B now owns 85,696 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $163,290 using the latest closing price.

KORSH LES B, the VP, General Counsel of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 1,174 shares at $33.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that KORSH LES B is holding 101,139 shares at $39,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at -10.72. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.48. Total debt to assets is 24.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.