Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/05/21 that Interactive Brokers founder says problem with AMC Entertainment memes: ‘People…will lose a very substantial amount of money’

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ :IBKR) Right Now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.83, which is $22.71 above the current price. IBKR currently public float of 80.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBKR was 967.89K shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.46% and a quarterly performance of -16.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.47% for IBKR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $89 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to IBKR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

IBKR Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.57. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Peterffy Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $64.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Peterffy Thomas now owns 7,227,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $1,288,491 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $64.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 7,247,511 shares at $1,294,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.49 for the present operating margin

+85.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +7.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.87. Total debt to assets is 0.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -16.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.