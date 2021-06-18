Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s stock price has collected -53.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Inhibikase Therapeutics Prices Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :IKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. IKT currently public float of 4.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKT was 192.63K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT stocks went down by -53.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.04% and a quarterly performance of -52.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.53% for IKT stocks with a simple moving average of -53.27% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at -44.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares sank -36.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT fell by -53.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -407.73. The total capital return value is set at -57.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.43. Equity return is now at value -251.10, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.16. Total debt to assets is 2.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 79.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.