Is FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) a Keeper?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that FSK Completes Offering of $400,000,000 2.625% Notes Due 2027

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE :FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.79, which is -$0.3 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FSK was 574.15K shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of 12.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for FS KKR Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.12% for FSK stocks with a simple moving average of 21.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $23 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to FSK, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 35.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Adams Barbara, who purchase 2,100 shares at the price of $18.07 back on Dec 01. After this action, Adams Barbara now owns 3,100 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $37,945 using the latest closing price.

Ford Brian R., the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $18.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Ford Brian R. is holding 14,500 shares at $18,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.95 for the present operating margin

+22.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at -271.81. The total capital return value is set at -2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.35.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 129.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.35. Total debt to assets is 55.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.