Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected -11.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $500,000,000 Senior Secured Notes

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE :SXC) Right Now?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SXC is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.50, which is $1.58 above the current price. SXC currently public float of 82.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SXC was 973.69K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stocks went down by -11.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.67% and a quarterly performance of -2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for SunCoke Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.98% for SXC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 56.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Della Ratta Ralph M Jr, who purchase 7,200 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Apr 29. After this action, Della Ratta Ralph M Jr now owns 15,563 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc., valued at $50,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+11.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +0.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.30. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.37. Total debt to assets is 40.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.