Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $295.14. The company's stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE :NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $296.43, which is $29.17 above the current price. NSC currently public float of 249.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSC was 1.11M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.75% and a quarterly performance of 1.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for NSC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $240 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSC, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

NSC Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $276.04. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from MONGEAU CLAUDE, who purchase 2,350 shares at the price of $282.69 back on Jun 01. After this action, MONGEAU CLAUDE now owns 14,350 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $664,316 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $278.08 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Squires James A is holding 11,637 shares at $5,561,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +20.53. The total capital return value is set at 12.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.24. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 35.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.