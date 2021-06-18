Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) went down by -5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Resideo to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE :REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Resideo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.80, which is $5.85 above the current price. REZI currently public float of 143.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REZI was 666.03K shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI stocks went down by -4.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of 0.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 167.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Resideo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for REZI stocks with a simple moving average of 31.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

REZI Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.47. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 38.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from TRUNZO ANTHONY L, who purchase 20 shares at the price of $28.84 back on Apr 15. After this action, TRUNZO ANTHONY L now owns 20 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $577 using the latest closing price.

Lane Jeannine J, the EVP, GC, Corp Sec & CCO of Resideo Technologies Inc., sale 8,162 shares at $29.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Lane Jeannine J is holding 23,794 shares at $240,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +0.73. The total capital return value is set at 11.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 23.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.