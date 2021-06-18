Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s stock price has collected 7.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that EY, SAP and Qualtrics bring leading edge technology to the fight against COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Qualtrics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.65, which is $8.96 above the current price. XM currently public float of 64.52M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 1.52M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stocks went up by 7.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.39% and a quarterly performance of 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Qualtrics International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.86% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to XM, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

XM Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +7.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.68. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw -15.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., who purchase 23,070 shares at the price of $32.51 back on May 17. After this action, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. now owns 201,489 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $750,050 using the latest closing price.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., the Director of Qualtrics International Inc., purchase 74,520 shares at $31.49 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. is holding 180,126 shares at $2,346,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.40 for the present operating margin

+73.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -35.69.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.