Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.13. The company’s stock price has collected -14.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Clover Health, Nextdecade, Sundial Growers, BioNano Genomics, or PDS Biotechnology?

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ :NEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at -0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for NextDecade Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.51, which is -$1.14 below the current price. NEXT currently public float of 15.57M and currently shorts hold a 9.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXT was 3.45M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stocks went down by -14.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 92.20% and a quarterly performance of 121.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.98% for NextDecade Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.08% for NEXT stocks with a simple moving average of 60.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NEXT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

NEXT Trading at 56.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +94.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 88.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.