Here’s Our Rant About MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE :MGP) Right Now?

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGP is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.21, which is $2.06 above the current price. MGP currently public float of 131.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGP was 1.03M shares.

MGP’s Market Performance

MGP stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.24% and a quarterly performance of 11.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.26% for MGM Growth Properties LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for MGP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MGP by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for MGP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $43 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGP reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for MGP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MGP, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

MGP Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGP fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.33. In addition, MGM Growth Properties LLC saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGP starting from TAYLOR DANIEL J, who sale 5,992 shares at the price of $34.77 back on May 17. After this action, TAYLOR DANIEL J now owns 0 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC, valued at $208,313 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.94 for the present operating margin

+42.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Growth Properties LLC stands at +9.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), the company’s capital structure generated 170.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.08. Total debt to assets is 42.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 2,800.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.