CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.61. The company's stock price has collected -1.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for CVS Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.46, which is $9.35 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 7.00M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went down by -1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of 13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $89 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CVS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

CVS Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.50. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw 23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Brennan Troyen A, who sale 67,552 shares at the price of $86.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Brennan Troyen A now owns 142,826 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $5,809,472 using the latest closing price.

Finke Daniel P, the EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits of CVS Health Corporation, sale 37,594 shares at $86.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Finke Daniel P is holding 23,310 shares at $3,255,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.18 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 122.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.07. Total debt to assets is 35.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.