CarMax Inc. (KMX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.77. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that CarMax Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for CarMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.25, which is $24.68 above the current price. KMX currently public float of 162.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 1.11M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.53% and a quarterly performance of -13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for CarMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $130 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to KMX, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

KMX Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.65. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from FOLLIARD THOMAS J, who sale 185,120 shares at the price of $131.47 back on Apr 12. After this action, FOLLIARD THOMAS J now owns 206,956 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $24,336,967 using the latest closing price.

Daniels Jon G, the SVP, CAF of CarMax Inc., sale 20,129 shares at $127.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Daniels Jon G is holding 1,480 shares at $2,567,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+12.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 358.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 71.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.