Can First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Remain Competitive?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) went down by -6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that First Horizon Declares Cash Dividend on Series F Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE :FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for First Horizon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.89, which is $3.81 above the current price. FHN currently public float of 544.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHN was 5.16M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stocks went down by -6.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.54% and a quarterly performance of -3.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for First Horizon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.18% for FHN stocks with a simple moving average of 18.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FHN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw 33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from Springfield Susan L, who sale 58,495 shares at the price of $18.47 back on May 13. After this action, Springfield Susan L now owns 244,316 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $1,080,686 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN D BRYAN, the President and CEO of First Horizon Corporation, sale 218,409 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that JORDAN D BRYAN is holding 1,162,385 shares at $4,164,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +24.77. The total capital return value is set at 9.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.98. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.81. Total debt to assets is 5.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.