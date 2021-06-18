Can Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Remain Competitive?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s stock price has collected -9.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that CSN Announces Settlement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.96, which is -$0.33 below the current price. SID currently public float of 649.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 4.28M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went down by -9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly performance of 21.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 279.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.98% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of 34.88% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.94 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.12. Equity return is now at value 124.30, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 361.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.31. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 318.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.