Can Celanese Corporation (CE) Remain Competitive?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went down by -3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/24/21 that Companies that make things used to make things have seen earnings boosted by big jumps in prices. Is that a bad thing?

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE :CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Celanese Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $177.09, which is $25.92 above the current price. CE currently public float of 112.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CE was 743.53K shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stocks went down by -8.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly performance of -0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Celanese Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.44% for CE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $184. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CE, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CE Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.42. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Richardson Scott A, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $166.65 back on May 17. After this action, Richardson Scott A now owns 36,139 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $1,083,225 using the latest closing price.

WULFF JOHN K, the Director of Celanese Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $153.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that WULFF JOHN K is holding 11,221 shares at $922,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+22.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +35.31. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.59. Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 112.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94. Total debt to assets is 36.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.