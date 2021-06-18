Can Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Remain Competitive?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.31. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Carnival Corporation & plc To Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CUK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUK is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.85. CUK currently public float of 156.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUK was 1.48M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.65% and a quarterly performance of 3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for CUK stocks with a simple moving average of 29.98% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Apr 16. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 754,605 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $2,750,030 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 450,000 shares at $27.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 854,605 shares at $12,326,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.99 for the present operating margin

-52.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -182.95. The total capital return value is set at -11.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66. Equity return is now at value -56.60, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 138.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 52.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.