Buy or Sell Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected -2.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Americold Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE :COLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Americold Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.22, which is $6.05 above the current price. COLD currently public float of 251.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLD was 1.98M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stocks went down by -2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.62% and a quarterly performance of 1.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Americold Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.72% for COLD stocks with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $43 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

COLD Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.63. In addition, Americold Realty Trust saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $39.15 back on Jun 10. After this action, NOVOSEL THOMAS C now owns 6,736 shares of Americold Realty Trust, valued at $195,725 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos V, the EVP and COO of Americold Realty Trust, sale 5,792 shares at $37.96 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Rodriguez Carlos V is holding 30,647 shares at $219,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.98 for the present operating margin

+16.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust stands at +1.23. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.46. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 87.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.57. Total debt to assets is 42.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.