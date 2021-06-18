Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :BHF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHF is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is $4.42 above the current price. BHF currently public float of 85.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHF was 680.44K shares.

BHF’s Market Performance

BHF stocks went down by -0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.30% and a quarterly performance of -2.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Brighthouse Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.30% for BHF stocks with a simple moving average of 16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BHF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to BHF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

BHF Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.70. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw 25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at -12.48. The total capital return value is set at -5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.05. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.01. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.