Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE :AFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFI is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. AFI currently public float of 21.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFI was 157.36K shares.

AFI’s Market Performance

AFI stocks went down by -5.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.55% and a quarterly performance of 4.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Armstrong Flooring Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.60% for AFI stocks with a simple moving average of 23.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for AFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $5 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2020.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AFI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 08th, 2019.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to AFI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

AFI Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFI fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Armstrong Flooring Inc. saw 46.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFI starting from Trojanowski Amy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on May 07. After this action, Trojanowski Amy now owns 30,000 shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc., valued at $56,500 using the latest closing price.

Trojanowski Amy, the SVP, CFO of Armstrong Flooring Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.54 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Trojanowski Amy is holding 20,000 shares at $110,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.43 for the present operating margin

+15.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong Flooring Inc. stands at -10.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.74. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.40. Total debt to assets is 17.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.