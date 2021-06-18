A Lesson to Learn: Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII)

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ :FIII) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Forum Merger III Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. FIII currently public float of 25.37M and currently shorts hold a 9.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIII was 484.83K shares.

FIII’s Market Performance

FIII stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.71% and a quarterly performance of -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.62% for Forum Merger III Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for FIII stocks with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FIII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $23 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIII reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for FIII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

FIII Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIII fell by -0.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Forum Merger III Corporation saw -26.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FIII

The total capital return value is set at -3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.