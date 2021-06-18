A Lesson to Learn: 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.25. The company’s stock price has collected 3.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that 10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for 10x Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $204.38, which is $6.94 above the current price. TXG currently public float of 82.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 823.57K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went up by 3.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.18% and a quarterly performance of 17.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for 10x Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.96% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TXG, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +31.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.93. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 40.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from CRUTCHFIELD BRADFORD, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $191.69 back on Jun 14. After this action, CRUTCHFIELD BRADFORD now owns 43,262 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $3,258,736 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $186.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 904,068 shares at $2,795,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.55 for the present operating margin

+80.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -181.61. The total capital return value is set at -13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.82. Equity return is now at value -78.80, with -60.80 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.56.