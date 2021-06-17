Why Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future – News Heater
Why Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 10 hours ago that Vimeo CEO says momentum can continue past pandemic: ‘We’re looking to create a market that was never there’

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ :VMEO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vimeo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.00. VMEO currently public float of 70.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMEO was 2.47M shares.

VMEO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for VMEO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.66% for the last 200 days.

VMEO Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.38% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -5.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vimeo Inc. saw -22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -14.40 for the present operating margin
  • +63.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc. stands at -17.88. The total capital return value is set at -26.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.44.

Based on Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), the company’s capital structure generated 113.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.08. Total debt to assets is 25.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 24.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

