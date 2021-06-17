Wall Street Pummels Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) After Recent Earnings Report

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s stock price has collected -13.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Tyme Technologies, Inc. Completes Strategic Review, Announces OASIS Breast Trial With Georgetown University, and Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYME is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. TYME currently public float of 107.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYME was 3.00M shares.

TYME’s Market Performance

TYME stocks went down by -13.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.37% and a quarterly performance of -39.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Tyme Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.00% for TYME stocks with a simple moving average of -8.45% for the last 200 days.

TYME Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYME fell by -13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4672. In addition, Tyme Technologies Inc. saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYME starting from Demurjian Michael, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Jun 14. After this action, Demurjian Michael now owns 24,518,546 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc., valued at $28,602 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Steve, the Chief Science Officer of Tyme Technologies Inc., sale 41,250 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hoffman Steve is holding 24,075,248 shares at $65,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYME

The total capital return value is set at -44.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.95.

Based on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.43.