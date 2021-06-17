The Chart for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Sunlight Financial to Participate in Cowen and Piper Sandler Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :SPRQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPRQ currently public float of 34.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRQ was 334.31K shares.

SPRQ’s Market Performance

SPRQ stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of -4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.51% for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for SPRQ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

SPRQ Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRQ fell by -0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Spartan Acquisition Corp. II saw -10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRQ

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.